Muscat: The National Day fireworks will be held from 8 pm on November 18 at three locations. In Muscat, fireworks will be held near Al Khoud dam and Amerat dam, while in Dhofar it will be held at Ittin Plain. It may be noted that all main roads in Muscat and landmark buildings, including Muscat International Airport, have been decorated with colourful lights as part of the National Day celebrations.

