National Day camel race in Adam witnesses fierce competition

Adam: The National Day Camel Race continued on Tuesday for second consecutive day at Al Bashair Race Track in the Wilayat of Adam in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah.

The National Day Camel Race is organized by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Special Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, represented by Department of Al Bashair Race Track for Arabian Camels.

The race will end tomorrow amidst wide participation and strong competition from camel owners and trainers from different governorates of the Sultanate and the GCC countries.

Eleven rounds were held today for the Laqaya category (Abkar and Jaadan) for a distance of 4 km, with the participation of 626 camels.

In the first round, “Rifal” owned by the Royal Camel Corps and trained by Aamir bin Rashid al Amri came first.

In the second round, “Saayib” owned by Said bin Hamad al Judaili came first.

In the third round, “Sarab” owned by Majid bin Musabah al Rashidi came first.

In the fourth round, “Wahaja” owned by Said bin Salem al Judaili got first place.

In the fifth round, “Ghada” owned by Faleh bin Yasser al-Shamsi came first.

In the sixth round, “Al Montaser” owned by Hilal bin Jamil al Saadi came first.

In the seventh round, “Walah owned by Said bin Mohammed al Wihibi came first.

In the eighth round, “Al Shamikha” owned by Al Ghafiq bin Al Saghir al Maliki came first

In the tenth round, “Harba” owned by Abdullah bin Said al Gharbi, came first.

In the eleventh round, “Nihaya” owned by Hilal bin Hamoud al Junaibi came first.

The competitions of this race will be concluded tomorrow with 7 rounds for Al Yadah category, for a distance of 5 km, and 4 rounds for the categories of Al Thanaya, Al Hol, and Al Zamoul for a distance of 6 km. –ONA

