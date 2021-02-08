National Competitiveness Commission holds first meeting of 2021

Muscat: The National Competitiveness Commission on Monday held its first meeting of 2021 under the chairmanship of Dr Said Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy.

The meeting discussed updates on international reports and indicators, including the Global Competitiveness Report and Corruption Perceptions Index, in which the Sultanate has achieved considerable progress.

The commission works in coordination with different parties in the Sultanate and abroad to raise the status of the Sultanate and upgrade its competitiveness in global development indicators.

Reports issued by international agencies like the World Bank, Transparency International and the World Economic Forum have gained credibility among decision makers and influential parties worldwide due to their economic implications and their role as instruments for the application of the best practices of governance.

The meeting was the first held by the Commission after its restructuring last October 2020. The Commission is tasked with proposing policies and statutes capable of improving the Sultanate’s competitiveness and enhancing the country’s ability to engage with various parties, with emphasis on performance indicators listed within Oman Vision 2040. –ONA