National Centre for Employment and its role

The National Centre for Employment has issued a circular to all units of administrative organisations and apparatus of the state and the private sector asking them to fill the vacant jobs, as well as professional positions, which require coordination with organisations concerned.

The centre came out with this circular as per the Royal Decree No 22/2019 under which it was set up. The step taken by the centre is a major initiative to manage the jobs in the country and give it a right direction. Only this will help in creating equal opportunities for the people of the country who are qualified to work in all sectors.

This step is important, as it would also help achieve justice among those looking for job as well as creation of a unified system of procedures for all state agencies for employment of national cadre. There would be certain principles to recruit the youth in the country. This is how the doors are opened for healthy competition among all and there will be no room for injustice.

Everyone knows that there were some cases of uneasiness and lack of satisfaction in the past. Such practices have developed some sort of sensitivities, which could affect the social fabric. Almighty Allah wants that all deeds and dealings should be fair, perfect and pure.

It is extremely important to put an end to the fuss, which has caused embarrassment for some institutions. This is possible only through credible employment rules and regulations of the National Centre for Employment. The centre was established to achieve the desired objectives.

The strengthening of the centre by the government and making it successful in abiding by the Royal Decree in its words and spirit would be possible only with the help of all. Only then, it would be able to do its job successfully and develop a system of employment based on justice. The people of the country attach lot of hope with the centre. This is one of the institutions which are committed to country and support the management of employment in the Sultanate.

Some government agencies and organisations directly announce their vacancies without first referring to the National Centre for Employment. This is against the new approach, which had created confidence among people and had ended all doubts.

The coordination of government organisations with the centre and giving it the right picture regarding vacancies and required skills would fill the gap and help achieve the objective in a better way.

Of course, we realise that there are specialised jobs, which require the authorities concerned to be aware of their requirements. Only they can select the most suitable candidates for such positions.

Even then, it does not prevent them from coordinating with the centre with which all the organisations concerned have to coordinate as per the Royal Decree. The centre was developed not just to help the job-seekers, but also to help the employers to find the most suitable candidates. The centre is a major institution which helps both the sides and in a very transparent manner.

We hope that the organisations concerned would work in a way that the objectives of the National Centre for Employment are achieved with their continuous coordination. Only this would help develop confidence and sense of satisfaction among the people of the country. This would send a clear message to the people that everything in terms of employment is being done fairly, and it is moving in the right direction. There is no ambiguity and there is no need for any sort of apprehension.

