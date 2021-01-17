National blood donation campaign kicks off

MUSCAT, Jan 17 – ‘Be the one’ National Blood Donation Campaign kicked off under the auspices of HH Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Assistant Secretary-General of the Office of Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, on Sunday. The campaign started at the Blood Banks Services Department.

The campaign is organised by the Directorate-General of Specialised Medical Care (DGSMC) at the Ministry of Health (MoH) represented by the Blood Banks Services Department.

The launching ceremony was attended by Dr Khadim bin Jafar al Lawati, DGSMC Director-General along with several MoH senior officials.

The one-year campaign, in which different blood banks in the Sultanate are involved, aims to motivate Omani youth to take initiative in this humanitarian work and spread the culture of voluntary blood donation among the various segments of society.

Furthermore, the campaign encourages members of society on giving and contributes to providing secure blood units for the health institutions, as well as committing to donate blood over the year to provide a sufficient stock of blood units.

HH Sayyid Kamil extended deep thanks to all the blood donors and urged all those who can donate, to join in this campaign.

Dr Zainab al Araimi, Head of Blood Banks Services Department, underlined the importance of blood donation voluntarily and commitment to donate blood throughout the year to maintain sufficient supplies of blood for the patients. Al Araimi pointed out that the Blood Banks Services Department calls upon all, individuals and institutions, to continue donating blood as the demand for blood is constant for many medical conditions.

It is worth mentioning that HH Sayyid Kamil was one of the first blood donors at the campaign held at Royal Opera House.

