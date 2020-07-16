National Bank of Oman names new CEO

The Board of Directors of the National Bank of Oman (NBO), announced the appointment of Abdulla bin Zahran Al Hinai as Chief Executive Officer.

“An industry veteran, Al Hinai is set to drive the bank’s solid financial and operational performance forward while yielding sustained long-term shareholder value. He is also expected to add further momentum to the bank’s digital transformation, continue to drive the focus on customer experience, and lead the bank into the next phase of its strategic direction,” a statement said.

Amal Suhail Bahwan, Chairperson of NBO said, “Abdulla brings a solid track record of building and managing successful organizations across financial markets, where he has always delivered with vigor. We are confident that his stellar background will strengthen NBO’s position as a market leader and continue to pave the way for more growth opportunities for our organization, our people, and our clients.”