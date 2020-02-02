National Autism Centre complete

Muscat: Construction works for the eagerly-awaited Oman’s first National Autism Centre has been completed, Oman Liquefied Natural Gas LLC (OmanLNG) announced on Sunday.

“we are delighted to announce the completion of the construction works of the National Autism Centre”.

The event was held under the auspices of Shaikh Mohammed bin Said bin Saif al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development.

The Centre comes as part of Oman LNG’s “Gift to Nation” initiative and through a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Social Development (MOSD) and Oman Autism.

The National Autism Centre will focus on treating autism-diagnosed individuals, providing them with appropriate assistance as well as generating public awareness.

Identification, promotion, treatment and education will be among the top priorities of the Centre.

The state-of-art facility will actively pursue research into the root causes and diagnosis of autism.

It will be community-centred in its support for individuals and families coping with and seeking treatment for autism and associated conditions.

Works on the project started in April 2018 with a total cost of one million six hundred and ninety thousand Omani riyals. It is located in Al Khoudh on a land area of 23,607 square metres, and a building area of 5,220 square metres.

The National Autism Centre will be the biggest centre for Autism in Oman. It will be free for all autism cases and receive them from all over the Sultanate.

The centre is fully funded by Oman LNG. However, the centre will be managed and operated by the Ministry of Social Development.

