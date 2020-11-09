Local 

National Artificial Intelligence and Education Forum concludes

Muscat: The National Artificial Intelligence and Education Forum, concluded here, on Monday. The virtual forum was organized by the Ministry of Education represented by Oman National Commission for Education, Science and Culture and was attended by a number of experts from inside and outside the Sultanate.

The participants debated several trends and general frameworks for introducing AI into education and the extent of benefiting from international organizations in this regard through the provision of technical and advisory support in addition to introducing new university specializations to acquaint students with future skills and abilities.

The final day included a dialogue session entitled: the need for a national AI and education framework with the participation of Dr Abdullah bin Khamis Ambusaidy, Education Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Anas Bu Hilal UNESCO higher education expert, Dr Zayed bin Ahmed Zabanout from the ministry of higher education, research and innovation, Engineer Yousef bin Ali al Harthy, CEO of Amana Holding Company.

The final day also included a working session which reviewed leading local and international experiences in the AI field. The session saw a presentation of five working papers that discussed leading initiatives and experiences relating to the fourth industrial revolution, comprehensive access to AI and emerging digital opportunities and the experience of the free and open-source software team. — ONA

