National airlines to boost frequencies in August

Muscat: Even though the normal airport services in Oman are unlikely to resume before September, airline authorities are planning to operate flights and restore some degree in Oman and the rest of the world.

The budget airline, Salam Air has announced two-way flights to Dubai on July 31, August 3, 8, 11, and 15.

The airline is also operating two-way flights to Doha on August 3 and 9.

It is operating a flight to Khartoum, Sudan, on July 30, apart from flights to Pakistan on July 30 (Islamabad) and Lahore (August 2).

Oman Air is operating three flights between Muscat and Tunisia between August 15 and 30, apart from a flight to Karachi on July 31, London on August 1, Istanbul on July 31, Lahore on July 31 and Peshwar on August 5.

It will operate special flights to Beirut on August 2, Kathmandu on August 2.

It may be noted that Oman’s airspace has seen a gradual growth with the daily number of transit aircraft exceeding 500 after it dropped to less than 180 during the period of travel restrictions across the world.

The daily average of over-the-air planes during 2019 is around 1,600.

The aviation authority in Oman said it continues to coordinate to operate flights for students, citizens and residents from the Sultanate to travel to various countries of the world, which will be announced through the airlines that will operate these flights as soon as the necessary permits are issued to them.

All visitors are required to have health insurance valid for the full duration of their stay in Oman.

Non-Omanis are allowed to enter Oman only under a permit issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via their embassy or sponsor or national airlines (Oman Air and Salam Air).

The two national airlines (Oman Air and Salam Air) are allowed to carry transfer passengers.

Foreigners arriving in Oman are subject to home quarantine for 14 days and must present confirmation of accommodation.

