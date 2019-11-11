Nation awaits your contribution: VC to graduates

Muscat, Nov 11 – The first phase of the 30th graduation ceremony of Sultan Qaboos University was held under the auspices of Mohammed bin al Zubair, Advisor to His Majesty the Sultan for Economic Planning Affairs at the university amphitheater on Monday. The total number of students graduating this year from the nine colleges at SQU is 2,922. In the first phase as many as 1,283 graduates from College of Agricultural & Marine Sciences, College of Engineering, College of Medicine, College of Nursing and College of Science received their degrees from the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, the Vice Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University, said that the graduation ceremony brings forth a sense of optimism and pride among the graduates and their parents. “This year we are witnessing the graduation of the 11th batch of PhD holders, the 24th batch of master’s degree holders, and the 30th batch of bachelor’s degree holders. Congratulations to graduates and their guardians, who have the right to rejoice today,” he said.

Addressing the graduates, the Vice Chancellor said that SQU has endeavored to bring them on a journey of experiences, which help them to grow and transform. “The whole university celebrates with you. We are proud of your achievements. However, there is much more to do, and today marks a new beginning. We call each of you to action, to go out from here, with confidence, with our prayers and best wishes, and work actively towards living a good and productive life by means of diligence and hard work.

We are here today to acknowledge the great work you have done, to honour you with warm congratulations. We now send you on your way to the next steps in your life, with the blessings and good wishes of the SQU Community,”

Dr Al Bimani called upon the graduates to commit to lifelong learning.

“There is no excuse for those who want to learn these days; electronic learning platforms are open, free or cheap. You should join in courses that expand your knowledge, increase your chances of succeeding in business, and so on. The nation is awaiting your tangible contributions.”

He extended 49th National Day greetings to the graduates expressed gratitude to His Majesty, the leader of the nation, on this special occasion.

