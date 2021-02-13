Nassaruddin clinches Kais Celebration Trophy spoils

Muscat, Feb 13 – Mohammad Nassaruddin clinched the men’s title in the annual Kais Celebration Golf Trophy 2021 at Ghala Golf Club.

Nassaruddin claimed the honours with 40 points while Yousuf al Balushi and Yuri Gijselman settled for the joint second place with 39 points.

Maralyn Hayes bagged the spoils in the Ladies section with 39 points while Jacky Franssen was the runner-up with 25 points. Kaiser James Acebedo was the winner in the Juniors category with 39 points and Adam al Barwani finished in the second place with 37 points.

The event was held with a full-strength field and keeping up with the Covid-19 guidelines the participants were reduced.

On the occasion, His Highness Hamoud bin Kais bin Tarik Al Said reflected, “I am proud to be part of this event held in honour of my father and his legacy of Golf in Oman and in promoting the youth development in the country. And we have a great team here in Ghala Golf Club. It was good weather today and everyone seemed to have enjoyed it.”

“This tournament is a legacy and we hope it will always continue as Sayyid Kais has been one of the founders of golf in Oman and we are very grateful to the sponsors for the support – Mohsin Haider Darwish and HKT International,” said Faiz Mohammed, golf player and board member of Ghala Golf Club. Captain Ewan Simpson of Ghala Golf Club stated that the Kais Celebration Golf Trophy is one of Ghala’s premier event.

“It is one of our most respected events as it is only played here. It is a challenging competition because the handicap levels are much lower than some of the other competitions. And so it brings forward a much higher standard of golf. The challenge is of course the weather and the course itself, especially the greens.”

Talking about the course, Russ Wilson, Golf Course Superintendent, Ghala Golf Club, explained how they had speeded up the greens for the players.

“We started at about 3.30 am in the morning and double rolled the greens, which increase the speeds of the greens and makes the ball roll better.”