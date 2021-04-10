Nano City Project makes headway in Sur

MUSCAT, APRIL 10 – A high level delegation comprising Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrouqiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation; Qais bin Mohammed al Yousuf, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion; and Dr Saleh bin Said bin Salim Masan, Under-Secretary for Commerce and Industry, recently visited Sur Industrial City, which is part of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn).

The delegation was introduced to Nano City project which will comprise nanotechnology related industries on an area of one million sqm focusing on 11 sectors which are cosmetics and personal care; raw materials and chemicals; agriculture, pesticides and biocides; electrical and electronic equipment; healthcare; recycling and waste; textile industry; polymer industry; food industries; building materials; and machinery and metrology, in addition to commercial and residential projects.

The Nano City project aims at attracting sustainable projects and foreign investments, creating job opportunities, and providing an ideal environment for innovation and entrepreneurship.

During the visit, Eng Abdulqadir bin Salim al Balushi, Director-General of Sur Industrial City, stated that the industrial city is situated on a strategic location on a total area of 36,100,000 sqm and is home to major projects as well as Small and Medium Enterprises in various sectors.

Sur Industrial City also enjoys the presence of several service projects such as Sur Gate, Hay Al Sharooq Residential Complex, and Hay Al Sharooq International School.

“The masterplan of Sur Industrial City comprises key sectors and projects such as the commercial port (5 million sqm), warehouse and logistics sector (2.63 million sqm), heavy industries sector (2.65 million sqm), light and medium industries sector (2.61 million sqm), commercial activities sector (0.9 million sqm), residential sector (3.26 million sqm), and IT sector (1.10 million sqm),” Al Balushi pointed out.