Nama Shared Services, Credit Oman sign pact

MUSCAT, OCT 27 – Nama Shared Services Company (NSS), a member of Nama Group, has signed a Credit Insurance System agreement with Credit Oman. Ahmed al Rahbi, General Manager of Nama Shared Services, represented the company at the signing ceremony while Shaikh Khalil bin Ahmed al Harthi, CEO, signed on behalf of Credit Oman. The agreement, signed at Credit Oman headquarters at Airport Heights, stipulates that NSS will provide services in the field of guaranteeing sales of Omani institutions in the event of insolvency or bankruptcy of buyers for their products or services.

It is worth noting that modern technologies will provide a new and integrated digital system to speed up processes and ensure flexible and simple transactions for customers. Also, the system will contribute to the speed, efficiency and accuracy of underwriting mechanisms and risk management in order to provide integrated insurance solutions that will meet the current and future needs of Omani exporters and manufacturers. This partnership is the first of its kind for Nama Shared Services Company outside Nama Group. The company is looking forward to expanding its services to achieve common objectives with development institutions in various fields in the Sultanate and sustain the national economy.

