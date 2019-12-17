Nama, privatization won’t affect electricity tariff

Muscat, Zakarya Fikri: Nama Holding Company held a press conference on the sale of 49 per cent shares of Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) to the State Grid International Development Ltd (SGID) to the tune of $1billion which will be transferred to the state treasury at the beginning of January after the finalization of the remaining procedures. The amount will be used for supporting the state general budget.

Nama affirmed that the privatization of a 49 per cent stake of OETC is by all measures a successful deal which has been carried out in accordance with the Organization and Privatization Law in Electricity and Water Sector promulgated by Royal Decree No 78/2004. Besides, the deal has gone through an audit process by the State Financial and Administrative Audit Institution (SFAAI) in terms of value and proper procedure. The acquirer will contribute to the transmission of expertise and technologies in human resources and renewable energy fields.

At the news conference which was held at its premises in Qurm, Nama stressed that the deal reflects confidence in Oman’s economy and its ability to draw large global investors.

Privatization in the electricity sectors continues with a deal for the privatization of 70 per cent stake of Muscat Electricity Distribution Company (MEDC) scheduled to completed in the second half of 2020. The deal is projected to achieve a big success due to the large investments and expansions witnessed by MEDC, Nama said confirming that privatization has nothing to do with the determination of electricity charge which is referred to the Council of Ministers.

Shaikh Dr Mansoor bin Taleb al Hinai, Vice President, Distribution and Supply at Nama said that the privatization of electricity transmission and distribution companies began with the sell-off and privatization of Al Rusail Power Company in 2006. The privatization of Oman Electricity Transmission Company was supposed to be carried out in 2008 but it was delayed due to the global financial crisis. Privatization effort continued henceforth with the qualification programme of the group’s companies and the total sell-off of Dhofar Power Company in 2015.

Al Hinai said that 11 international investors from Belgium, Portugal, the US have vied for the acquisition of the 49 per cent stake of Oman Electricity Transmission Company but we decided that the Chinese investor was the most suitable for the deal as the company has 80,000 registered patents in addition to its capabilities in alternative and renewable energy fields.

