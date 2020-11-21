Nama Group project to swell ranks of Omani electrical technicians

MUSCAT, NOV 21 – Nama Group is targeting the training of 625 Omanis as licensed electrical technicians — a move that will see the percentage of licensed Omani electrical technicians jump from 9 per cent presently to 20 per cent by 2023.

Since the launch of the third edition of ‘Naqlah’, a programme conceived under the economic pillar of its sustainability policy, Nama Group continues to upgrade the capabilities and skills of Omani professional cadres. The Group continues to train programme recruits and help them obtain electrical licences to establish and manage SMEs and increase Omanisation rates in the sector.

The training is conducted by Numo Institute for Competency Development, a member of Nama Group, which built an integrated educational platform for the programme covering all training curricula and activities. The programme started on October 6 this year and expected to end on December 15, 2020. It is presented to 125 participants, distributed into four training batches based on the project approved plan for 2020.

The programme covers various topics essential to improve the technician skills, including: Electricity Sector Understanding, Power System Engineering, Oman Electrical Standard 4 and Soft skills (interviewing skills). It also includes site visits.

The programme targets electrical technicians (high diploma and bachelor degree holders in electrical engineering or equivalent) of various educational institutions from all the governorates.

