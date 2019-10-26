NAM affirms role in fighting terrorism

BAKU: The 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) concluded on Saturday with the Sultanate’s participation. Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, State Council Chairman, led the Sultanate’s delegation at the summit. The Baku Declaration included a number of topics highlighting the progress achieved in terms of implementing the decisions of the 17th summit held in Venezuela as well as stressing commitment to the goals, principles and the charter of the United Nations and the Sustainable Development Plan for 2030. It also affirmed its commitment to strengthening dialogue and tolerance and underlined the importance of activating the role of NAM to keep pace with the current geopolitical scene and also strengthening its role in the fight against all forms of terrorism.

The declaration also emphasised the importance of development dimensions in trade negotiations, South-South cooperation as an important component of international cooperation for sustainable development, and as a complement, but not an alternative, to the North-South cooperation which allows for the transfer of technologies under favourable and preferential conditions.

The Baku Declaration urgently called for all serious collective efforts to end the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territory since 1967, and to fulfil the historical, political, legal and moral responsibilities of the Palestinian cause and support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and the realisation of the State of Palestine based on the pre‑1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. — ONA

Related