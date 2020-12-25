Nadhira al Harthy targets Mount Ama Dablam in Nepal

Muscat: Oman’s Nadhira al Harthy, is making an attempt to reach the summit of Mount Ama Dablam (6, 812 meters), which is one of the highest Himalayan peaks located in Nepal.

“To start the journey to Ama Dablam, we reached Lukla, which has one of the most dangerous airports in the world that is located between the mountains and the length of the runway does not exceed 727 meters,” said Nadhira.

She added, “Ther trekking on the first day lasted five and a half hours, walking through the mountains. We climbed more than 800 meters, to reach the village of Namche at an altitude of 3445 meters. The roads, which are usually crowded with tourists, pedestrians, and climbers, were empty except for very few of them. The temperature at the time was -3 ° C.”

Nadhira also said that as part of her preparations to climb Mount Everest, “I had to go experience several situations similar to that goal and I searched for what qualifies me for Everest. I chose to climb Mount Ama Dablam because it is one of the most difficult mountains to climb in many ways.”