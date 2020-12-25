Local Main 

Nadhira al Harthy targets Mount Ama Dablam in Nepal

Oman Observer

Muscat: Oman’s Nadhira al Harthy, is making an attempt to reach the summit of Mount Ama Dablam (6, 812 meters), which is one of the highest Himalayan peaks located in Nepal.

“To start the journey to Ama Dablam, we reached Lukla, which has one of the most dangerous airports in the world that is located between the mountains and the length of the runway does not exceed 727 meters,” said Nadhira.

She added, “Ther trekking on the first day lasted five and a half hours, walking through the mountains. We climbed more than 800 meters, to reach the village of Namche at an altitude of 3445 meters. The roads, which are usually crowded with tourists, pedestrians, and climbers, were empty except for very few of them. The temperature at the time was -3 ° C.”

Nadhira also said that as part of her preparations to climb Mount Everest, “I had to go experience several situations similar to that goal and I searched for what qualifies me for Everest. I chose to climb Mount Ama Dablam because it is one of the most difficult mountains to climb in many ways.”

photos@nadhiraalharthy
photos@nadhiraalharthy

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9169 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman to extend validity of tourist visas, offer tax relief to hotels

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Oman to extend validity of tourist visas, offer tax relief to hotels

PACA reviews readiness for flight resumption

Oman Observer Comments Off on PACA reviews readiness for flight resumption

SQU, Turkish foundation to set up ties

Oman Observer Comments Off on SQU, Turkish foundation to set up ties