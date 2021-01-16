Nadhira al Harthy first Arab woman to summit Mount Ama Dablam

Oman’s Nadhira al Harthy has become the first Arab woman to reach the summit of Mount Ama Dablam (6,812 metres), which is one of the highest Himalayan peaks in the hilly country of Nepal.

“A team from seven summit treks ‘First Arab Ama Dablam Expedition’ comprising Qatari climber Fahad Badar, Sherief Elabd from Eygpt and Nadhira al Harthy from Oman have attempted Mt Ama Dablam (6,812 m) on January 14,” reported the thehimalayantimes.com.

The winter ascent to Ama Dablam consisted of at least 14 climbers which is the first Arabian group ever to climb Mt Ama Dablam in winter, the report said.

Nadhira earlier said that as part of her preparations to climb Mount Everest, “I had to go experience several situations similar to that goal and I searched for what qualifies me for Everest. I chose to climb mount Ama Dablam because it is one of the most difficult mountains to climb in many ways.”

Thanking everyone for sharing her story, she said, “The night was very difficult due to the cold and wind, but I achieved a new Omani and Arab achievement.”

“We may not lack anything from the necessities of daily life now during our stay in Mount Amadiplum camp, but you feel at the same time that nothing is complete, neither the taste of water, nor sleep, movement, nor reading makes you feel comfortable or at ease. Emotions are conflicting in one day, between preparation and waiting,” She said sharing her journey experience.

To start the journey to Ama Dablam, Nadhira reached Lukla, which has one of the most dangerous airports in the world that is located between the mountains and the length of the runway does not exceed 727 metres. In May 2019, Nadhira became the first Omani woman and the second Omani to climb Mount Everest.

Related