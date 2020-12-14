Nadeem, Khawar power IT Works to victory

MUSCAT: IT Works rode on wonderful performances by star Oman all-rounders Muhammed Nadeem and Khawar Ali to destroy AER by 116 runs in a Premier Division 50-over League game at OC Turf 1 in Amerat on Saturday.

Nadeem top-scored with a solid 70 while Khawar contributed vital 40 as IT Works made their way to a respectable 260 for 7 in 50 overs. Young Muzahir Raza claimed 3 for 55.

AER’s chase never really took off and they were bundled out for a disappointing 144 in the 43rd over, Nadeem and Khawar causing most of the damage with three wickets each. Only Imran Rijvi and Sachin Kumar made any notable contributions with the bat, scoring 30 and 27 respectively.

Mubashar stars in Zubair victory

Magnificent all-round display by Mubashar Iqbal powered Zubair CT to a comfortable win over OCT Seeb in a high-scoring 30-over B Division League match at Muscat Municipality ground 2 in Amerat on Friday.

Opting to bat first, Zubair posted a robust 253 for 6 on the board in 30 overs thanks to valuable knocks from Naveed Akhtar (57), Mubashar (46), Chandana Jagath (43) and Mohammed Amjad (42). Yunus al Balushi and Faris al Balushi took two wickets each.

OCT Seeb were never really in command, spending much of their 29 overs in trying to catch up with an ever-climbing run rate. In the end, they managed to score only 193 all out due largely to brilliant bowling by Mubashar, who claimed 4 for 50, while Arif Khan and Mustansar Hussain bagged two wickets each. Samir Othman (45) and Abbas al Balushi (34) were OCT Seeb’s main scorers.

Noushad bowls LC Tech to an easy win

In another B Division game, brilliant bowling by Noushad Haneefa, who picked up 5 for 20, and a superb 50 by Jaleel Mahamoud were the highlights of LC Tech’s easy 7-wicket victory against OCT Al Hail A at Muscat Municipality ground 1.

The Al Hail side was dismissed for a paltry 108, Noushad doing the bulk of the damage with his 5-wicket haul. LC Tech chased down the modest total in the 16th over, scoring 109 for 3 thanks to a solid half-century by Jaleel.

Rai bats OHI to victory

Abhishek Rai slammed a hurricane 54 off only 22 balls as Douglas OHI thrashed Khalsa United in a C Division T20 League match at Muscat Municipality ground 1.

Apart from Rai’s fifty, Waleed Rahim’s fluent 35 was the other notable score in OHI’s 185 for 8 in 20 overs. Majid Rafique bowled well, taking 4 for 19.

Khalsa failed to rise to the occasion and make a match of it, managing only 115 for 8 in their quota of overs, Deepesh Mehta top-scoring with 22. Santosh Wishwakerma and Viplav Kumar claimed two wickets each.