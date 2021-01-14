Nadal’s coach Moya to sit out Aus Open

Rafael Nadal will try to overtake Roger Federer’s Grand Slam record without his coach Carlos Moya, who said on Wednesday he will not attend the Australian Open due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Nadal is aiming to clinch a 21st major title in Melbourne, which would put him ahead of Federer’s 20 as the most successful men’s player of all time.

But the world number two will be without Moya, who has been on Nadal’s coaching team since 2016.

“After speaking with Rafa, we have decided that I won’t travel to Australia with the team,” Moya announced. — AFP

