Nadal fires Spain into Davis Cup final against Canada

MADRID: Rafael Nadal fired hosts Spain into the Davis Cup final as he joined Feliciano Lopez to win a thrilling late-night doubles and seal a nail-biting 2-1 victory over Britain on Saturday. The world number one, playing like a man possessed, sent a capacity crowd in the Magic Box wild as he almost single-handedly hauled his country home and set up a final with Canada in the inaugural edition of the revamped competition on Sunday. With the semifinal on a knife edge at 1-1 after the singles were shared, Nadal and veteran Lopez came through an electrifying doubles clash against Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, winning 7-6(7-3) 7-6(10-8) to take five-time winners Spain into their first Davis Cup final since 2012.

Just as on the previous night against Argentina in the quarterfinals, Nadal first had to win his singles to drag his team level after Lopez was outplayed 6-3 7-6 by Kyle Edmund. Nadal completed that task with a 6-4 6-0 win over Dan Evans, which extended his incredible run of Davis Cup singles wins to 28 since 2004, and, just like 24 hours earlier, he bounded back on court around half an hour later for a doubles decider. — Reuters