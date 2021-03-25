N Korea missile launch tests Biden, alarms Japan

SEOUL/TOKYO: North Korea launched two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday, underscoring the country’s weapons advancements, fuelling tension ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and ramping up pressure on the new Biden administration.

The apparent tests were reported by authorities in the United States, South Korea, and Japan, and coincided with the start of the Olympic torch relay in Japan.

They would be the first ballistic missile tests by North Korea in nearly a year and the first reported under US President Joe Biden, who took office in January.

Analysts said the latest missile tests do not mean denuclearisation diplomacy is dead, but they highlight an inconvenient truth for the new US administration: Pyongyang’s arsenal is advancing every day, posing new threats and increasing its potential bargaining power should talks resume.

“Every day that passes without a deal that tries to reduce the risks posed by North Korea’s nuclear and missile arsenal is a day that it gets bigger and badder,” said Vipin Narang, a nuclear affairs expert at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States.

Thursday’s launches came just days after North Korea fired several cruise missiles in a move that Biden said was not provocative and “business as usual.”

The Biden administration is in the final stages of its North Korea policy review, officials have said, and has been simultaneously signalling a hard line on human rights, denuclearisation and sanctions, while making diplomatic overtures that have so far been rebuffed by Pyongyang.

It would be a mistake for Washington to ignore the advances in North Korea’s short-range missiles, especially after leader Kim Jong Un declared in January that his military had the technology to miniaturise nuclear warheads and place them on tactical missiles, said Markus Garlauskas, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council and former US National Intelligence Officer for North Korea.

“Downplaying North Korean ballistic missile tests will not help US diplomacy with North Korea in any way, and would only encourage North Korea to further test the bounds of what the new administration can accept,” he said.

The missile launches highlight the threat North Korea’s illicit weapons programme poses to its neighbours and the international community, the United States military’s Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

The command said it was monitoring the situation and consulting allies. There was no official comment from the White House or State Department on the test. — Reuters