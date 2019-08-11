N Korea: Latest test was ‘new weapon’

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a “new weapon” test, state media reported on Sunday, the latest in a series of launches that US President Donald Trump has played down as Washington seeks to restart nuclear talks with Pyongyang.

The report carried by the Korean Central News Agency followed Trump’s comments that Kim had expressed a willingness to meet once the US-South Korean exercises are over and apologised for the slew of missile tests.

Saturday’s launch was the North’s fifth test in two weeks as it protests the annual military drills under way between Seoul and Washington which always infuriates Pyongyang.

Officials in Seoul said Pyongyang fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles on Saturday, flying 400 kilometres before splashing down in the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan.

