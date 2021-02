Muscat: Shaikh Saif bin Hemiar al Malik al Shuhi, Governor of North Al Batinah inspected developmental projects in the Wilayat of Saham, on Monday.

The governor inspected internal roads and landscaping projects and visited the groundwater dam in Wadi Bani Omar and the sea pier which was damaged by the adverse weather conditions. He also visited the new central market and the artisans market.