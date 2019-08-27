MZEC announces new measures to enhance safety

To ensure highest safety standards, Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC (MZEC) has announced new measures to implement safety and protection requirements for electrical connections in tents where different social events are held. The company has urged tent contractors to comply and abide by all the new safety requirements established by MZEC. Contractors have to follow the new procedures to obtain electrical connection to the tents.

These new measures emphasise on the importance of safety requirements and prevention of electricity hazards in tents and to ensure public safety from any electrical hazards. Non-compliance with new guidelines could cause damage or injury and may undermine the safety of community members. MZEC also appealed to members of the community not to make any illegal electrical connections to the tents because they are very dangerous.

As per the new procedures, contractors are required to follow MZEC’s new electrical safety procedures and HSE requirements at all times. Contractors are required to take all necessary safety measures to prevent electrical shock or injury and use appropriate personal protective equipment, tools and safety devices when undertaking electrical works. Contractors will be held responsible for employees’ safety, safe operation and maintenance of electrical installations.

As a safety precaution, MZEC has clarified that tent contractors will not be allowed to fix tents in wadi areas, lower grounds and under electrical networks.

Contractors and customers have been urged by MZEC to be acquainted with all the new procedures before undertaking electrical connections to tents.

