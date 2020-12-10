Mystery metal monolith pops up, this time in Poland

WARSAW: A mysterious metal monolith has popped up on a riverbank in the Polish capital Warsaw, the latest in a string of similar objects that have recently appeared in Europe and the US.

Joggers noticed the triangular pillar during their morning run along the Vistula river, according to local media reports.

It stands some three metres (10 feet) tall, has a dull silver-coloured surface, is held together by screws and is planted in the sand of the riverbank near a major bridge.

“A mysterious and unusual installation has emerged on the beach on the right (river) bank,” Warsaw’s Vistula district authorities said on their Facebook page.

“If you spend your time actively on the Vistula river, it won’t escape your attention,” they added, without elaborating.

But it has left some Warsaw residents unimpressed.

“I was expecting some kind of metaphysical experience, but it’s not really all that impressive,” a woman visiting the site on Thursday who declined to be named said.

No one claimed responsibility for the installation as of Thursday.

Similar-looking objects were found in the United States, Romania and Britain.

The first structure made news after it appeared briefly in the Utah desert late last month, then two others cropped up in southern California and Romania days later. — AFP

Related