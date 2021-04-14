My contract with Qatar’s Al Markhiya valid till June: Kano

Muscat, April 14 – The social media platforms in Oman were buff with the discussion on the omission of Oman’s experienced midfielder Ahmed Mubarak ‘Kano’ from the national team squad for Dubai camp. Head coach Branko Ivankovic announced the probables on Tuesday.

Unveiling the national team’s preparation plan for the upcoming joint qualifiers for the World Cup and Asian Cup, the Croatian coach mentioned in the press conference that Kano was away from training sessions and without club since four to five months.

But Kano clarified in his personal account at (Snapchat) platform that he has a valid contract with Qatar’s Al Markhiya club till June.

“I am with the team (Al Markhiya) in the daily training sessions since a year and half. I have never stopped. I cannot comment about the national team head coach’s statements about me. But I think he may not have the right information on my current status with Al Markhiya club. I expected that the team manager will do the right changes for the coach’s statement but unfortunately that did not happen,” he added.

The former captain is the national team player with the highest number of caps with 180 international matches.

“I respect Oman head coach’s selection for the probables and he is the only man who can select the best faces for the national team. My objective is to clarify on Ivankovic’s statement. I believe the team manager’s role is to convey the right status about the players’ attendance and the performance with their clubs abroad,” he ended.

In his remarks about Kanu, Ivankovic said the midfielder is one of the key members in the team and most experienced players in the squad.

“He can be ranked with the legend Ali al Habsi as both of them delivered a lot for the nation football team. Unfortunately, he has been away from the team for a long period. Raising up the technical preparation of the team for the joint qualifiers in June is the top focus beside to shape team’s readiness for the forthcoming assignments and accomplish our desired goals. The Oman Football Association (OFA) is closely following up with Kano and other players on their upcoming plans,” the 67-year-old had said.

The Red Warriors will begin their overseas warm-up camp in Dubai on Saturday until May 5 while the second part of the preparation will resume from May 16 to 30. Two preparatory matches will be played against Thailand and Indonesia on May 25 and 29 respectively.