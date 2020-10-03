Mwasalat to resume bus services in capital tomorrow

Muscat: Mwasalat will begin city services in Muscat from Sunday, October 4, as per the directives of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19.

In the first phase, bus services between cities were resumed from September 27.

Services within Salalah will start on October 18, while operations in Suhar will be announced later.

The company will levy an additional 100 baiza to the ticket fares of city services and 500 baiza to the intercity services for sterilization and cleaning procedures.

The precautionary measures to be followed for the safety of employees and passengers are the sterilization of buses before the start of the trip and after its completion, measuring the temperature of passengers for trips between cities, no standing passengers wearing masks all the time while using the bus, and providing hand sanitizers inside the buses.

Personal protection equipment (PPE) tools will be provided to all drivers.

The company that operates 14 routes in Muscat, transported more than 9.2 million passengers nationwide in 2019.