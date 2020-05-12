Local Main 

Mwasalat launches services to Covid-19 testing centres

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) represented by the Directorate General of Health Services in Muscat in collaboration with Mwasalat has launched the bus services to the free screening centers.

Additionally, two buses equipped for performing medical tests will offer a mobile service for screening.

Transportation service will cover currently three areas in Muscat, operating from 9 am till 1 pm as follows:

The company has launched a bus service from Al Hamriya (isolation area) to the Visa Medical Examination Center in Darsait. Ghala Industrial area ( Khimji- Warehouses) to the Al Mabela ( Ministry of Heritage & Culture Compound).

The targeted areas will be selected according to the epidemiological map, cases will be triaged and tested inside these buses.

It should be noted that the interior design of the buses has been redesigned by Mwasalat to fit their transformation into medical examination stations.

The buses have particular designs innovated for delivering the utmost performance of the provided service. They implement preventive procedures for limiting the spread of COVID-19. Moreover, drivers are undertaking all precautionary measures by adhering to the preventive actions and sterilizing the buses daily since the onset of the pandemic outbreak.

 

