Mwasalat launches first phase of Intelligent Transport System

Muscat: The first phase of the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) has been rolled out by Mwasalat, the public transport company.

The company said that staff is currently being trained the use the system, which will be activated in all buses in the coming days.

This system consists of a passenger information system, vehicle information system, app for passengers, e-ticketing, weekly and monthly packages, tracking and monitoring of buses and coaches.

Mukhtar Safi and Muzoon Sawafi have been selected for announcements to be made in the buses for the benefit of passengers.

An Automated Fare Collection System will allow contactless electronic payments through the use of a mobile application which will enable cashless, accurate and reliable fare collection.

