Mwasalat intercity bus trips begin tomorrow

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology will resume public bus services from Sunday.

In the first phase, bus services between cities will start from September 27, followed by services within the capital region-Muscat from October 4, and within Salalah from October 18.

The services within Suhar will be announced later by the authorities.

The company will levy an additional 100 baiza to the ticket fares of city services and 500 baiza to the intercity services for sterilization and cleaning procedures.

The precautionary measures to be followed for the safety of employees and passengers are the sterilization of buses before the start of the trip and after its completion, measuring the temperature of passengers for trips between cities, no standing passengers wearing masks all the time while using the bus, and providing hand sanitizers inside the buses.

Personal protection equipment (PPE) tools will be provided to all drivers.