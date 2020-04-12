Local 

Mwasalat buses used to ferry students, citizens from abroad

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The public transport company, Mwasalat, said that its buses and ferries services have been playing an active role in the national efforts to limit the spread
of Covid-19.

Mwasalat buses were used to transfer over 2,500 scholarship students and citizens from Muscat International Airport to the institutional isolation facilities in the capital.

Buses also transported citizens who have ended the period of institutional isolation to their homes in various governorates of the Sultanate based on the procedures followed by the Relief and Shelter sector in Muscat Governorate.

A number of ferry services were also conducted from Shinas to Khasab and Dibba in Musandam Governorate through the ferry Hallaniyat.

The operations included transporting oil derivatives, a number of supplies and consumables, and various sets of basic and necessary requirements, living needs and other basic materials.

On the other hand, the company continues to provide ferry passenger services to Musandam and South Sharqiyah governorates to a time schedule established in coordination with the competent authorities to serve the people.

Oman Observer

