Mwasalat buses carry over 9.2m passengers

Mwasalat has said its public transport buses carried more than 9.2 million passengers in 2019 on the city services of Muscat, Salalah and Suhar and the intercity (long-distance).

The number of bus passengers grew by 57 per cent, an average of over 25,000 passengers daily.

The ‘Ferries’ transported 241,734 passengers from 3,357 services during the year 2019. It also ferried 59,012 vehicles and cargo weighing 139,066 tonnes.

Mwasalat currently operates 33 bus routes and seven ferry services in the Sultanate.

The 33 bus routes include 14 in Muscat, two in Salalah, two in Suhar and 15 long-distance services.

The ferry services are Shinas-Khasab, Shannah-Masirah, Khasab-Lima, Shinas-Daba, Lima-Shinas, Lima-Daba, and Al Halaniyat Island-Taqah.

The company also operates bus-ferry integrated services to Musandam and Masirah Island from the capital.

