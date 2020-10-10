Local Main 

Mwasalat bus timings to be rescheduled

Muscat: The timings of bus services in the Muscat Governorate have been rescheduled following the Supreme Committee’s decision to enforce a night lockdown from October 11.

The timings for intercity and Muscsy city bus services have been rescheduled for all buses to reach their destination latest by 6 pm, details of which will be published in the official channels of the company.

The timings of the National Ferries will be also rescheduled so that all services are concluded at the destination the lastest by 6 pm.

The Supreme Committee issued decisions prohibiting the movement and closing of all public places and shops between 8 pm and 5 am from October 11 until October 24.

 

