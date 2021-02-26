Mwasalat bus driver’s jail term reduced

Muscat: The Court of Cassation of Dubai upheld a ruling by the Court of Appeal against the Mwasalat bus driver for the accident during the Eid Al Fitr holidays in June 2019, the local UAE media said.

The bus was one of its regular trips from Dubai to Muscat on that day.

The court decided to reduce the sentence of the defendant to one year in jail for the accident that led to the death of 17 people and injuring 13 others.

The court rejected the defendant’s appeal filed against the Court of Appeal’s ruling and obligated the driver to pay a total of Dhs3.4 million in blood money to the victims in addition to a fine of Dhs50,000.

The court also upheld the annulment of the deportation decision against the defendant.