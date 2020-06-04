MUSCAT: Lockdown in the wilayat of Muttrah will be lifted partially on Saturday following a sharp fall in coronavirus cases, but the quarantine will remain in place in Muttrah souq, old Muttrah, and Hamariyah for two weeks. This was announced by Dr. Ahmed al Saidi, Minister of Health, at the Supreme Committee’s e-press conference, who said lockdown helped in flattening the epidemic infection curve.