Muttrah souq opens after 150 days of closure

Muttrah Souq, one of the oldest and largest traditional souqs in the country opened after 150 days on Tuesday. It was closed due to COVID-19 spread.

The opening comes after the Supreme Committee on COVID-19 decided on Monday to open Muttrah Souq, including some more sectors.

The Souq that houses more than 5,000 vendors, salesmen and craftsmen from across the world, was full of life on the first day of opening with precautions being followed.

The Supreme Committee ordered to close the traditional souqs in the country on March 17 after Muttrah was known to be the focal point of the COVID-19.

“We lost two major business seasons, two Eid days, and Ramadhan evenings which would have given us relief. But getting together against a calamity is more important and we are happy that we could sacrifice what we could,” Mohammed Navas and Abdul Sathar, two of the vendors in the souq told the Observer.

Shopkeepers, sales staff and helpers who were seen in the souq from 6am, were gleefully doing the mandatory cleaning and sterilising of the premises. The civic officials who were tasked with the implementation of the Supreme Committee

instruction were seen at every nook and corner instructing the people inside the souq on how to run the show within the hygiene limits.

“Cruise season is truly crucial for people like me as it can fetch good international clients from Germany, France, the US, the UK and you name it,” Jignesh Surti, another tradesman said.

“We are grateful to the authorities, the Supreme Committee, the ROP, the MoFA and all other departments which facilitated the opening after five months,” said some traders.

Nonetheless, there are many challenges in front of people in the souq. Unpaid rents of shop and residence flats, dead and stale stock, rotten food items, damaged clothes, stocks of herbs and other medicines got wasted as there eas none to take care of these stuff.

However, trades such as barbershops and beauty parlors will remain closed till further notice.

It is the resumption of life in this huge souq known globally for its varied artifacts and curios that is a must for international tourists who mostly come on cruise liners during the season. It is also the beginning of dreams of many who make a living on both sides of the souq and away from their home countries.