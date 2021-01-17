Muttrah reports highest property violations

MUSCAT: The Wilayat of Muttrah tops in the list of by random holdings or possession of property using illegal means in 2020.

According to a statement from the Muscat Municipality, there have been a total of 122 violations with regard to random holdings till the end of November 2020 with Muttrah recording the highest number of 31 cases.

While Al Amerat registered about 28 random possessions, Seeb, Qurayat and Baushar recorded for 22, 21 and 20 cases, respectively.

“If any property that is verified to be illegally possessed or constructed and the violator fails to comply with the civic orders, they will be removed by the municipal authorities in the respective wilayats”, said the statement.

According to the statement, construction of rooms inside buildings or farms without permission, or fencing a land plot outside the original plot limits, or erecting mobile housing units like caravans, or putting bricks indicating a boundary of a plot or planting trees are illegal possessions.

Even annexures made to buildings using unstable materials are also a form of illegal possession, as well as cutting parts of a mountain or digging wells on government land illegally.

“Despite the awareness efforts and supportive role of laws and legislations meant to address this issue, the problem is still continuing,” the statement said.

To create awareness and deal with this illegal tendency that will have a negative impact on the health and safety of people, the municipality has opened a file at wilayat level in the Muscat Governorate.

The statement said that if the possession is made by an unknown person, a board will be placed on the site urging the person to appear before the Municipality with his documents proving the ownership.

In case the violator fails to appear before the municipal authorities, a case will be filed against “unknown person” for the follow-up action by the department of the competent directorate. After completing the procedures, the cases will be referred to the public prosecution.

