Musk suggests Tesla has 250,000 orders for Cybertruck

CALIFORNIA: Tesla Inc has received 250,000 orders for its electric pickup truck unveiled five days ago, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk suggested in a tweet on Tuesday. Musk has been promoting the Cybertruck on Twitter and cryptically tweeting out updates to the number of orders the company has received since the launch late on Thursday. After more than 50 interaction on Twitter since the launch, he tweeted “250k” on Tuesday night in an apparent reference to the number of orders. The company did not immediately confirm the figure after regular market hours. Tesla opened preorders immediately after the unveiling and allowed potential buyers to book the truck by depositing a fully refundable $100, compared with the $1,000 it charged for booking Model 3 sedans in 2016. — Reuters

