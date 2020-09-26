Music lovers pay homage to legendary singer

Music lovers in the Sultanate paid homage to S P Balasubrahmanyam, the legendary playback singer, who was laid to rest in the Indian city of Chennai on Saturday.

“A huge loss in my family,” described Chithra Narayan, an educationist, and a philanthropist.

“Music is the language of the heart. The legend SPB with his wealth of renderings had not only captured the hearts of millions but also made sure that his melodies would be ringing in the ears and minds of the people for eternity,” she said.

“His life also teaches us to lead our lives for serving society and touch upon lives for SPB had always this noble thought in mind. I have too many memories of SPB from my childhood days,” remembers Piya Pawani, a model and actor based in Muscat.

“My dad would sing his songs and they were the first ones that created an image of love in us. We grew up listening to his voice and the lyrics of the film ‘Roja’ is very close to my heart. If only songs could have life and soul, SPB’s voice and style would have soothed many aching hearts,” adds Piya.

A R Biju, Managing Director of Choice Investments, feels the singer bade adieu at the peak of his fame. “It is as if he had decided to call it quits when his voice was at the pinnacle of beauty”. He remembers that there could never be such a down-to-earth singer.

“SPB was witty and loved to joke and treat everyone in his team alike. He enthralled his audience with his humour and humble attitude alike besides his soulful rendition,” adds Biju who finds himself a singer first.

GREAT LOSS

“It is a great loss to music lovers. The world has lost a legend who has become an immortal with his songs. He lives in the hearts and minds of millions of people across India and beyond. Especially Telugus will miss him a lot. He is the only one in the music world who has done more than 40,000 songs in 17 languages,” says Dr V Champakavalli.

“I consider him a modern-day ‘Annamayya’. He has left a mark on millions of music lovers. Not only as a great singer, (but) he has also proved to be a great human being. Today with his demise the music world has come to a standstill. None can replace him in near future,” she added.

Speaking of SPB (as he is popularly known), Chiru Mega Youth Force (CMYF) president Ramdas Chandaka said: “It is difficult to digest the news of his death. Generations have grown up listening to his songs. Whether it is college-going youth, middle-aged and elderly… all relished his songs with the same flavour. He has cut the barriers of age and generations. For someone to be around singing songs for 50 years is not a small achievement… and this credit goes to one and only SPB.”

“Being born and brought up listening to the songs by SPB, his death is a shock to the generations from 60’s till date. I consider his loss just to be physical… as his songs echo every moment of our lives and his songs are eternal. Besides singing he has proved to be a great actor, dubbing artist, an anchor and a producer. In one word he is a multi-faceted person,” says Swetha Bhadri, a pharmacist.

“SPB was a down to earth person, supported his successors in the film industry with all his expertise,” she added.

Anuradha and Jayakumar, a couple that loves SPB fondly recall how their childhood in a Tamil Nadu village was enriched by his mellifluous voice.

“We were mesmerised by his beautiful, youthful, and soothing voice. SPB was in his peak in the 80s and 90s, as his voice suited many top heroes like Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan etc in multiple languages. His voice had almost ruled over Tamil cinema where he was looked upon as brother and son in many houses.”

Saifudheen, a budding singer based in Salalah, takes inspiration from SPB as he grew to imitate him.

Related