Mushroom Chhwela

Ingredients

1 kg Mixed mushroom (Oyster Mushroom and any other mushroom)

50 ml Corn oil

30 gm Ginger (Small Dice Cut)

30 gm Garlic

30 ml Mustard Oil

40 gm Spring onion (1cm long cut)

25 gm Garlic chives (1cm long cut)

15 gm Green chilly (1/2cm cut)

15 gm Dry red chilly (long) boiled and softened

50 gm Onion Red (small dice cut)

Salt, To taste

4 gm Fenugreek Seed

4 gm Cumin Powder

4 gm Coriander Powder

60 gm Boiled and peeled tomato

3 gm Turmeric powder

5 gm Coriander leaves

METHOD

Clean the mushroom, wash and drain water. Cut it in a long flat shape.

Heat the pan, add oil, pour the cleaned mushroom and fry until the colour becomes light brown.

Take a blender and put ginger, garlic, dry red chilli, and peeled tomato. Do not make a fine paste but roughly paste it (I recommend to use stone mortar instead of a blender.)

Once the mushroom is cooked and has a light brown colour, put it in a bigger bowl (later we need to mix other spices.)

Pour the paste of garlic, ginger, dry red chilli and peeled tomato in mushroom.

Heat another pan, add mustard oil 30ml, add fenugreek seed and fry until the seeds turned in black colour.

Switch off the fire and add turmeric powder immediately, stir it just for 2-3 second. Do not cook turmeric powder for more than 5 seconds, it will burn and taste will be bitter.

Immediately pour this hot oil on the mushroom bowl, you will hear a searing sound, be careful with hot oil while pouring.

Pour, green chilli, red onion, cumin powder, coriander powder, spring onion and garlic chives and mix well with hand

Put in a serving plate and garnish with coriander leaves.

ABOUT

THIS DISH

Chhwela is a typical Newari dish of Nepal. It is consists of spiced grilled buffalo meat. Although the dish was traditionally popular as made of water buffalo meat, nowadays mutton, chicken and duck meat are also being used. Usually eaten with chiura (beaten rice), this dish is typically very spicy, hot & mouth-watering. Newars are the historical inhabitants of Kathmandu Valley and its surrounding areas in Nepal and the creators of its historic heritage and civilisation. There are varieties of food in Newar culture which is widely popular all over Nepal.

Chef Rajesh Thapa was born and raised in Nepal. At a very young age, he was inspired by Kathmandu’s local chefs and vibrant food scene and decided a career in the food and culinary industry. He moved to Dubai in 2008 and mastered the preparation of multi-cuisines while working for different five-star hotels and restaurants. During this stint, he discovered his love for Japanese food and was mentored by Japanese Chef Ando Takashi eventually becoming a master in preparation of Japanese dishes. He worked for over 10 years with Jumeirah Group around the GCC and later on moved to Oman. He is currently serving as the Head Chef of Takara located at the InterContinental Muscat. Chef Rajesh wants to leave a lasting impression in the heart of people not only through his food but his passion and education of Japanese cuisine.