Muscat youth debate on global issues

Last weekend a delegation of 122 senior students from nine private international schools across Muscat came together for the thirteenth annual Model United Nations Conference in Ghala. Representing some of the 190 countries in the UN, they debated the two adult global topics of, ‘Eliminating violence against women and deprivation of rights (with special emphasis on forced and child marriage)’ and, ‘Measures to strengthen international counter-terrorism efforts’. The calibre of the students was astoundingly mature as they proposed, argued and counter-argued the finer points of clauses and sub-clauses throughout the motions.

Proceedings commenced with an introductory speech from host TAISM MUN Adviser, Jason Webster. ‘This year, it is altogether fitting that we turn to the wisdom of the late HM Sultan Qaboos for our inspiration: “The youth of the free world have an important role to play in restoring human dignity, in encouraging peace and strengthening understanding between peoples.”

The welcome speech was given by TAISM student Co-Secretary General for MUN, Laith al Abri, also paying respects to the ‘many commendable qualities and values of late HM Sultan Qaboos championed, always in the interest of his people. The inclusivity and equality of opportunity he sought, the access to quality education he supported, and the desire to better the lives of his fellow countrymen are virtues shared by all delegates present.’

Al Abri introduced the Guest Speaker, Deputy Chief of Mission from the American Embassy in Oman, Stephanie Hallett, mentioning some of the highlights of her professional life. Hallett set the tone for the event wonderfully, sharing some personal experiences and her passion for international affairs, and handling some thoughtful and challenging questions from the delegates.

The three page resolution on Friday, ‘Eliminating Violence against Women’ was submitted by Russian Federation delegate, Nadine al Qaissy from TAISM and co-submitters Indonesia (Manal Nasser Said) and twelve-year-old Ukrainian delegate, Matvey Spencer from Azzan Bin Qais. After reading the draft through, Iraq delegate (Qais Azkawi from ABQ) pointed out that some countries have a minimum legal age for marriage under 18 and later, that abortion is illegal in Peru. British School’s Jeffrey Oguni representing the Philippines added that in developing countries it is common for girls to work in agriculture, thus affecting their human right to education. The Sri Lankan delegate, Dana al Wahabi from The Sultan School, pointed out how hard it is for women to speak out about physical and sexual abuse. Later she challenged the Iranian delegate on how marriage provides security for women and families. The delegate from the Republic of Korea, Janna Eihad from ABQ, stated that Female Genital Mutilation is commonly practiced in many (African, Middle Eastern) countries despite the UN condemning and urging ‘awareness of this barbaric practice’.

There continued a lengthy procedure of five proposed amendments to the draft, objections and support and a compulsory vote; all five were thrown out. The Assembly was chaired capably for two days by Suchitra Ambudipudi, Shreya Sharma and Achintya Gahalaut.

Selma Toson (Argentina) from the French School questioned clearly and confidently in her second language that Jordan gives greater rights to paternal rather than maternal citizenship claims. Later she challenged Iran that early marriage affects women’s education. ABA’s Zoe Niazi representing Japan questioned what hard evidence could be used in incidence of sexual assault, and argued that freedom of religion should never take precedence over the Rights of Women.

US delegate, Ahmad Shiraz from Al Sahwa School protested that some countries allow false accusations in order to extort financial recompense, so hard evidence should be required in counter-argument against Chile’s proposal (ABA’s Parth Mahawar) that evidence alone is not enough to prevent violence against women. Parth argued increasing use of IT would reach a wider spread across ages and social class. The delegate from Tajikistan, ABA’s Dia Krishnan argued convincingly that Rape is immeasurable; 75 per cent of cases go unreported and evidence is hard to present.

From A‘Soud Global School, Amaan Mohi represented Estonia, advocating better education for girls worldwide using existing schools in poorer countries to help them afford universal education. He was supported by fellow AGS student, Yemeni delegate Hannah Pola, arguing that 60 per cent of women worldwide remain uneducated.

Standing out for her sustained attention throughout the conference and speaking powerfully was the delegate of Malta, ABQ’s Batool Panna, claiming that Malta is the second safest country for women in the world. ABA’s Rojan Joseph (Rwanda) proposed an amendment to raise awareness of all the issues through increased use of social media and printed media. He was supported by Germany (BSM’s Rapin Kumar) who advised of the rise of the internet, even in poorer and developing countries. Jeffrey Oguni (Philippines) maintained his sterling performance throughout the weekend, now suggesting that less developed countries are lagging behind in women’s rights, so increased social media campaigns would reach more people. He went on to win Best Delegate in the General Assembly.

One of the finest identifications with his assumed nationality came from TAISM’s Nathan Allison, representing the reactionary patriarchal views on marriage of Iran’s establishment. Needless to say there was plenty of opposition from the floor!

On the second day the Japanese delegate submitted a resolution on ‘Measures to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts’. Clause 1 encouraged nations to perform a screening on people coming into the country through metal detectors and a series of health tests. In similar vein to Friday the arguments continued: The UK’s delegate, Kareim Youssef from Muscat International School, queried the clause on improved airport scanning technology to identify potential terrorists and wondered how the mental health of all passengers could possibly be assessed. Costa Rica’s Aasya Junaid from

ABQ suggested punishments other than sanctions could be used against terrorist groups, while Iran concurred that sanctions can prove counterproductive.

Meanwhile, in another chamber the MUN Security Council of fourteen delegates was pondering a hostage crisis: 117 hostages were taken by the Kurdish OFG and deciding whether to negotiate for their release. Best Delegate plaque for Security Council was awarded to Saif Jallad and overall Best Delegation to ABA.

The weekend’s resolutions were both passed overwhelmingly and the MUN Conference 2020 was declared another resounding success.