Muscat welcomes new contemporary hangout place

Frozen fireworks, swirling dervish dancers and an immersive performance by Majnoon, a 5-piece Turkish band flown from Istanbul, became top trends recently to mark the opening of one of Muscat’s must-visit contemporary Turkish eatery.

The famed HuQQa and The Market, one of Turkey’s leading restaurants and lounges, hosted its highly-anticipated grand opening at Al Marsa Plaza, Al Mouj Marina in the presence of Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd Al Said, and 300 other guests which included royal family members, ambassadors, VIPs and members of the press.

The trendy Turkish eatery is known for its contemporary menu and dazzling ambience that offer diners unforgettable moments through food, serving global cuisine and signature flavours inspired by the rich culture of Turkey and beyond.

After a successful soft opening in May 2019, HuQQa has already established itself as one of the most popular hangouts in Muscat and has brought an added lifestyle element to the dining scene in Oman, making it a perfect destination for food lovers. With its unique approach to people-centric hospitality, HuQQa serves as the best venue for city-dwellers to enjoy; whether it’s for a traditional Turkish breakfast or a relaxed dinner by the marina. Originally from Turkey, its journey started at The Bosphorus, which today is celebrated as one of the most unique lounges in Istanbul.

“We wanted HuQQa to be a place where people can feel at home. A place where they come to socialize with their friends easily and comfortably, set to the backdrop of cool fusion beats with a view to match,” said Cihan Kamer, HuQQa Group Chairman.