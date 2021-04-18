Muscat University names new Vice-Chancellor

The Board of Directors of Muscat University has announced the appointment of Professor Khamis bin Hamad al Yahyai as Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Dr Jumaa bin Ali al Jumaa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, commented: “I am very proud of the appointment of Prof Khamis al Yahyai at this important stage of the university’s development. Although the university has witnessed impressive growth since its inception in 2016, one of the university’s aims is to utilise Omani leadership expertise and competencies as well as developing the future leaders of the Sultanate. Prof Khamis has accomplished remarkable achievements at Sultan Qaboos University.”

Khalil bin Abdullah al Khonji, Chairman of the Muscat University Board of Directors, stated: “We are very pleased with the appointment of Prof Khamis al Yahyai and greatly look forward to his leadership. Professor Al Yahyai is a leading expert in the economic and political sciences and has a proven record of scientific and administrative achievements, community service and the leadership of successful academic institutions.

We believe his expertise and experience regarding the needs of the Sultanate and achieving the Oman 2040 Vision will be instrumental in further growing the University through offering a high-quality education for its students and pioneering research.”

Prof Khamis commented: “I thank the Board of Directors and Trustees for giving me the opportunity to lead this promising institution. Muscat University is one of the Higher Education Institutions working with industry to ensure its programmes and research are relevant to the needs of the Sultanate and to the wider region.

The University has already achieved so much despite its recent formation building on the original feasibility study carried out by Oxford University, UK. To achieve both the Oman 2040 vision and Muscat University’s own vision, we will create an exemplary educational experience through offering a suite of high-quality-industry-informed programmes.”

Prof Khamis previously held the position of Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Political Science at Sultan Qaboos University.