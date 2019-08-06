Muscat tops in divorce cases

The Governorate of Muscat topped the list of divorces with 823 out of a total 3,662 cases in the Sultanate.

This was revealed in the annual report released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Nationwide, the percentage of divorces to the marriages registered was 18.3 in 2018, 17.3 in 2017 and 14.05 in 2016.

There were 3,662 divorce cases filed in 2018, around 3,867 in 2017 and 3,376 cases in 2016.

At the same time, the number of marriage certificates fell to 20,005 in 2018, the number stood at 22,284 in 2017 and 24,014 in 2016.

According to the NCSI, the maximum number of marriage certificates were registered in North Al Batinah (4,111) followed by Muscat (3,572), Al Dakhiliyah (2,647) and South Al Batinah (2,587).

Dhofar Governorate reported 1,995 marriages in 2018 compared to 2,250 in 2017 and 2,303 in 2016.

In the capital city, a total of 858 divorce certificates were issued in 2017 and 926 in 2016.

The percentage of total divorces to marriages registered in Muscat is 23.05 compared to 22.16 (3,871) in 2017 and 20.02 in 2016 (4,265).

Among other governorates, 699 divorce cases were reported from North Al Batinah, 596 in Dhofar, 333 in Al Dakhiliyah and 322 in South Al Batinah in 2018, shows the NCSI report.

As for reasons, intolerance, consumerism, pragmatism or lack of pragmatism top the list.

“No one is willing to play the waiting game or forgive if things go wrong on either side. Couples want quick results and if it doesn’t happen they are ready to look for new options,” said a law firm proprietor who has been dealing with such cases.

He added, “It is not an Oman-specific trend and is perhaps more rampant in other communities. Many Omanis still prefer to stay with extended families, so there is always someone to mediate before things take turn for worse.”

Fatma, a senior executive in the public sector, said: “The trend is likely to be more in the cities because couples stay alone without the support of the family. Small issues can be blown out of proportions.”

She added that it could be anything, including time and money spent on shopping.

