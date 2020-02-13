Muscat to host mega events in March

Muscat will be the destination for many mega sports events during March. The fifth edition of the Arabian University Beach Volleyball Championship and Oman International Table Tennis (ITTF Challenge plus ) tournament are the top sports functions to take place in next month. Al Mouj Muscat Marathon is another top annual event which will be held during February 20 to 21.

After awarding the Sultanate to host the FISU World University Cross Country Championships in 2024 by the International University Sports Federation (FISU), Oman University Sports Committee (OUSC) will host the fifth edition of the Arabian University Beach Volleyball Championship in direct coordination with Ministry of Sports Affairs.

Sixteen teams representing 11 countries will take part at the Arabian University Beach Volleyball Championship which will be held during February 27 until March 1. The four days championship will feature teams from Egypt, Libya, UAE, Jordan, Algeria, Palestine, Lebanon, Kuwait, Sudan, Iraq and the Sultanate. The tournament will include participation of women’s and men’s teams.

The OUSC had began their preparations for this Arabian level event by forming many committees. Qurum beach will be the venue for the tournament. Oman Volleyball Association (OVA) had organised in the same venue the 26th edition of the Men and 16th edition of Women Arabian Beach Volleyball Championship in November 2017. Oman ‘A’ finished as runners-up as they suffered a 2-0 loss in the final match.

The committee used to host many GCC top domestic, regional and international tournaments including the Arab TT and other sports major events. Oman beach volleyball team will enter this Arab tournament as the defending champions. The technical staff, which is headed by Hassan Qasim, has selected the top students for the event after a series of internal tournaments among the domestic universities and colleges. Oman University team will be represented by Nasser al Busaidi and Zakriya al Hinai. The tournament will be crucial as it will be followed with the FISU World University Beach Volleyball Championships in June.

On the other hand, the Oman Table Tennis Committee (OTTC) is gearing up to host another edition of ITTF Challenge plus (Oman Open) during March 11 to 15. The ITTF awarded the Sultanate to host this top table tennis event after a successful hosting of the previous edition in 2019.

