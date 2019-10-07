Muscat to host GCC ministers

MUSCAT: The Sultanate will host the 23rd meeting of the GCC Ministers of Culture at Al Bustan Palace Hotel on October 10. The GCC Cultural Committee will hold its preparatory meeting on October 8 as part of the Sultanate’s presidency of the current session of the GCC

Summit. The meeting will enhance the cooperation of GCC countries in culture and tourism. The meetings of the GCC Ministers of Culture will be accompanied by a ceremony to honour Gulf innovators, which will be held in coincidence with the annual ministerial meetings of the Ministers of Culture. During the ceremony, two persons from each country in various cultural fields will be honoured.

