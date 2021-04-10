Muscat Stock Exchange to be launched on Sunday

The 90-day period as per the Royal Decree 5/2021 to convert the Muscat Securities Market into a closed Omani joint-stock company under the name ‘Muscat Stock Exchange Company” ends today (Saturday).

The Executive President of the Capital Market Authority. Abdullah Salim al Salmi, said, “April 10 will be recorded in the history of the capital market sector as the decision of the Royal Decree No 5/2021 to transfer the Muscat Securities Market to a company named Muscat Stock Exchange (owned by Oman Investment Authority) comes into effect.”

Al Salmi said, “It is a step that represents a paradigm shift that leads to a new stage, according to the framework of the methodological development that the Sultanate pursues in developing the capital market sector and advancing its institutions.”

Oman Investment Authority (OIA) announced on Thursday the formation of the Board of Directors of the Muscat Stock Exchange.