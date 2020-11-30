Muscat second-best city for expats in the Arab world

Berlin: Muscat ranked second in the Arab world at the Best Cities for Expats, 2020 index published by the German network for expats InterNations.

The network said in its website that Muscat has been ranked 14th globally at the index adding that the expatriates living in Muscat particularly appreciate the affordable and readily available healthcare services in addition to the entertainment options and nice weather.

The network said that the expatriates also prefer cities where they feel safe and other ethical aspects. — ONA