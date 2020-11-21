Muscat Science Fest to host science fair online

MUSCAT, Nov 21 – Muscat Science Fest, the science section of the Indian Social Club Kerala Wing, is organising a science fair, exhibition and competition of science projects for students in Oman online at the Science Project Contest — SPC 2020.

Schoolchildren under the age of 18 in Oman can participate in the online competition which will be held on December 18 and 19.

The organisers have announced attractive prizes for the best projects. Children wishing to participate must register their name at the link on or before November 25, on spcreg.muscatsciencefest.org. The bylaw of SPC 2020 is also available in above link.

“In the past, Muscat Science Fest has organised science fairs as part of the Keralotsavam and later as part of the Indian Community Festival.

“More than 100 projects from various schools in Oman were on display. With the event taking place online this year, participation is likely to increase,” the organisers said in a press release.

